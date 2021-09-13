Inmate arrested again just hours after being released from Columbia County Jail

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate was released from prison only to end up behind bars in Columbia County Jail later the same day.

Lake City Police arrested 25 year old Kelvin Restoarce after they say he shouted obscenities at another man and stole his phone.

Officers responded to the call at Winn Dixie around 5:40 pm Friday, they found Restoarce hiding on a nearby property. He had been released from prison that day and was headed home on a Greyhound bus when Lake City Police kicked him off.

His bond is set at 72 thousand dollars.

