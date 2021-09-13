A man is back in jail for robbery, two days after being released from prison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kelvin Resto-Arce is back behind bars, two days after he was released from the Columbia County Department of Corrections after more than 5 years in prison.

According to officials, the 25-year-old stole a person’s phone and backpack at the Winn Dixie on North Marion Avenue.

He then ran away from officers and was eventually found near East Duval Street.

He is currently in the Columbia County Detention Center on charges of robbery, dealing in stolen property and resisting an officer.

His bond is set at $72,000.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.