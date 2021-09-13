Advertisement

Marion County schools release weekly COVID-19 numbers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools released their latest COVID-19 numbers with a total of 367 positive cases, down from 539 last week.

The 367 cases involve 324 students and 43 employees.

1135 students and 26 employees are in quarantine after having direct contact with a confirmed case.

Last week, more than 2000 people were under quarantine, nearly 2000 students and 62 employees.

Fewer than a quarter of students in the district are opting out of face masks.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

