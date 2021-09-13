MCSO investigating suspicious death after discovering body in Ocala neighborhood

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what they say is a suspicious death.

According to deputies, Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an incident at the 6000 block of NW 61st Ct.

When they arrived, they found a body.

They believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

