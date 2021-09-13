Advertisement

Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week

Choose the winning play from week three of high school football
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Three of high school football in North Central Florida produced some thrilling finishes and spectacular highlights. Vote for the week’s best play among five finalists. Included in the feature this week are a 96-yard run and a game-winning touchdown pass as time expired. Plus, a defensive gem, a long pass on the second play from scrimmage, and a long quarterback run.

