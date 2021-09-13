Advertisement

Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says

A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows stress can lead to high blood pressure.

The information may sound familiar, but most previous studies have focused on the effect of stress on existing hypertension.

The new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause the condition over time.

It can also increase your risk for stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

Scientists say the reverse is also true. Reducing stress can lower the same risk factors.

According to the researchers, the key is to recognize stressful situations early and begin reducing them with breathing and relaxation techniques before they produce excess cortisol in your system.

Cortisol is a hormone that helps your body deal with stressful situations, but long-term increased levels can cause the problems outlined by the scientists.

The study was published in Circulation, a scientific journal of the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy...
Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer
Just before eleven o’clock last night, two people were in a sedan that hit a power pole on...
Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening
“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Gainesville Police arrest 31-year-old man...
“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Police arrest 31-year-old man linked to SW Gainesville sexual battery, kidnapping cases
shooting lake city
Shooting in Lake City leaves one person dead
UF and Santa Fe leaders react to Alachua County letter about mask mandates
UF and Santa Fe College presidents respond to Alachua County commissioners’ mask mandate demand

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation's oldest WWII vet turns 112
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire