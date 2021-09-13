UF Health Shands gives COVID-19 update

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UF Health Shands officials are reporting 149 COVID hospitalizations in today’s latest update. That’s down compared to the reported 152 last Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Jimenez says there is a stable trend at their facilities right now.

He also addressed the holiday weekend, and reported that “when I spoke to you on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day, remember we had 161 patients. That came down a notch and it’s been kinda stable there so I think there’s a good feeling of stability.”

He cites that a combination of the football games being outdoors, more people being vaccinated, and being around others who are vaccinated are valuable contributors to seeing no significant trends following Labor Day weekend.

Jimenez also spoke about the prospect of mandatory vaccinations at UF Health Shands, saying that “We’re not any closer to having to confront that question. So far, we are in the mode of our employees having to be masked (with N-95 masks). And that protects the employee and it protects people around them.”

At UF, 343 students are are in quarantine as well as 159 employees.

There were 107 positive test last week, but only 3 percent of the roughly 3500 COVID tests were positive.

He also addressed booster shots and says they have yet to administer them to everyone, but just those who are immunocompromised.

They are waiting for the FDA to give permission to administer the booster to other groups of people.

