University of Florida ranked as top five public university

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in history, the University of Florida ranked as a top-five public university in the latest US News and World Report’s best public school list.

UF is tied for fifth with the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and UC Santa Barbara.

This comes after UF has been ranked in the top ten since 2017, climbing from number seven last year.

1. University of California--Los Angeles

2. University of California--Berkeley

3. University of Michigan--Ann Arbor

4. University of Virginia

5. University of Florida

5. University of North Carolina--Chapel Hill

5. University of California--Santa Barbara

8. University of California--San Diego

Nine factors are taken into consideration while determining rankings including financial resources, graduation and retention rates, social mobility, expert opinion, faculty resources.

In a tweet posted by the UF Alumni account, gators are invited to attend a live stream discussing the milestone.

To participate in the virtual event beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, CLICK HERE.

