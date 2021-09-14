Advertisement

5 who arrived in Virginia from Afghanistan have measles

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials say five people who recently traveled to Virginia from Afghanistan have been diagnosed with measles.

The cases are being reported in the wake of the U.S. halting in-bound flights of Afghan evacuees Friday after the discovery of a few measles cases.

Virginia health officials are working to identify and contact people who may have been exposed.

People may have been exposed at Dulles International Airport and at an unidentified Richmond hospital.

Health officials are also working to identify exposures at Fort Pickett. That’s an Army National Guard base southwest of Richmond providing temporary housing to recently arrived evacuees.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Most Americans were vaccinated against it as children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
Governor Ron DeSantis to hold "anti-vaccine mandate" rally in Alachua County
LIVESTREAM: DeSantis to hold “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County
Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy...
Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer
Just before eleven o’clock last night, two people were in a sedan that hit a power pole on...
Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations...
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
COVID numbers improving, but not likely to last
COVID-19 numbers improving in Florida, but may Be short-lived
President Joe Biden delivered remarks in response to recent wildfires and to promote his...
Biden pitches spending plan as key to fight climate change
“We shouldn’t deprive someone of their livelihoods and their jobs based on this issue,” said...
Vax mandate showdown coming to Tallahassee
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike, says new Woodward book