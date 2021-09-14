Aegis Medical Group is hosting a health fair in Ocala
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aegis Medical Group in Ocala is hosting a free health fair.
The fair will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 7205 Southeast Maricamp Road.
There will be free A1C, blood pressure checks, food, drinks and giveaways.
This is open to the public.
Masks are required.
TRENDING STORY: Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.