Aegis Medical Group is hosting a health fair in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aegis Medical Group in Ocala is hosting a free health fair.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 7205 Southeast Maricamp Road.

There will be free A1C, blood pressure checks, food, drinks and giveaways.

This is open to the public.

Masks are required.

