Alachua County commissioners meet to discuss emergency orders regarding face mask mandates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners will meet to consider emergency orders Tuesday.

The discussion will include UF and Santa Fe College declining to mandate face masks on campus.

The public can attend in person or virtually and public comment will be taken.

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m.

