Alachua County man arrested after shooting a juvenile in the back and claiming self defense

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man who deputies say shot a minor in the back is claiming it was self-defense.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say 51-year-old Chad Locke saw the victim burglarizing his neighbor’s car when he confronted the minor with a gun.

Deputies then say the minor ran away from Locke, who then shot the victim in the back.

Locke is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

