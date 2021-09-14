Alachua County man arrested after shooting a juvenile in the back and claiming self defense
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man who deputies say shot a minor in the back is claiming it was self-defense.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say 51-year-old Chad Locke saw the victim burglarizing his neighbor’s car when he confronted the minor with a gun.
Deputies then say the minor ran away from Locke, who then shot the victim in the back.
Locke is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Deputies say the victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.
