Blac Investments is fined $86,000 after a Tri County Metals worker suffered a partial hand amputation

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The final terms of the Department of Labor fine have been set for a manufacturing company in Trenton after a worker suffered a partial hand amputation.

Officials with OSHA set a final fine of $86,000 against Blac Investments, which owns Tri County Metals.

The case was closed on August 25th.

The proposed fine had been nearly $123,000.

An investigation determined the company knowingly removed protective guards from machines because they caused imperfections in the roofing material.

