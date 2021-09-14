Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers improving in Florida, but may Be short-lived

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers have steadily dropped over the past three weeks in Florida, but infections disease experts say the reprieve could very well be short lived.

Daily case averages are at their lowest point since late July and hospitalizations are lower than they’ve been since early August.

That comes as great news to Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The fortunate news is we’re seeing the declines all across the state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis at a Tuesday press conference.

The Delta wave brought the highest daily case numbers and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Infectious disease experts we spoke with told us while they knew Delta would be bad, they didn’t predict it would be as devastating as it has proven to be.

“Three out of our ten deaths that have been recorded in Florida have been since Delta,” said Dr. Christopher Uejio, a public health expert at Florida State University.

And while recent numbers may be painting an optimistic picture, UF epidemiologist Dr. Cindy Prins pointed to last year’s winter spike as reason Floridians shouldn’t let their guard down.

“I think we’re still going to see another peak associated with that Thanksgiving and also winter holiday travel. So it’s a worry. We’re much closer to that than we were last year and we may not get a really good break from this,” said Dr. Prins.

Last year’s winter spike was worse than that seen over the summer.

Experts we spoke with said individual decisions will determine whether this year follows the same path.

“If everyone is trying to see their family members in the state over the holiday break, we should expect another increase again,” said Dr. Uejio.

CDC models project Florida’s current Delta wave will bottom out in October, roughly the same time period the state began experiencing its winter wave last year.

Both scientists we spoke with agreed COVID isn’t likely going away any time soon.

They said ultimately vaccinations and natural immunity will hopefully reduce case loads and improve health outcomes to a tolerable level.

RELATED STORY: Marion County schools release weekly COVID-19 numbers

Copyright 2021 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
Governor Ron DeSantis to hold "anti-vaccine mandate" rally in Alachua County
LIVESTREAM: DeSantis to hold “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County
Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy...
Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer
Just before eleven o’clock last night, two people were in a sedan that hit a power pole on...
Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations...
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

Latest News

“We shouldn’t deprive someone of their livelihoods and their jobs based on this issue,” said...
Vax mandate showdown coming to Tallahassee
Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation
Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising
Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an...
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising