Farm Fact: Palm Trees
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Palm Trees are a very popular tree in Florida with unique characteristics.
The Alachua County Farm Bureau tells us more in this week’s Farm Fact.
TRENDING STORY: LIVESTREAM: DeSantis to hold “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.