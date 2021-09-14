Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioners did not act on the motion to terminate GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski’s contract

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a Gainesville City commission meeting Monday night the strong support of GRU employees helped save the job of their general manager, Ed Bielarski.

Last week, Mayor Lauren Poe said that Bielarski is no longer the “right fit” for the job.

At the meeting Monday night, a motion was made to terminate Bielarski’s contract by Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos.

Dozens of GRU employees and Gainesville residents then spoke in support of him for over two hours.

The commission removed the motion from the floor and no action was taken.

Commissioners took this time to ask Bielarski to improve his style of communication and to focus on areas related to climate change.

Gainesville City Commissioners did not act on the motion to terminate GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski's contract
