A Gainesville librarian receives the Distinguished Career Award for her decades of work

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville librarian is being recognized for her decades of work for the community.

Linda Cue received the annual Distinguished Career Award from the Northeast Florida Library Information Network.

Cue has worked for the Alachua County Library District for the last 20 years.

She focuses on helping patrons impacted by the criminal justice system and people looking for jobs.

