Gilchrist County Courthouse evacuated due to a suspicious package

GILCHIRST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Courthouse was evacuated after a suspicious package was left on the steps Tuesday afternoon.

The Alachua County Bomb Squad was called in. A robot, and then a deputy determined the box was not a threat.

The courthouse is now back to normal operations.

