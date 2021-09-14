Gilchrist County Courthouse evacuated due to a suspicious package
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILCHIRST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Courthouse was evacuated after a suspicious package was left on the steps Tuesday afternoon.
The Alachua County Bomb Squad was called in. A robot, and then a deputy determined the box was not a threat.
The courthouse is now back to normal operations.
