K-Country’s acoustic country concert returns to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s something many have been excited to get back to-- attending a concert in person, and it’s something concert goers got to do in Ocala Monday night.

Just about every seat at the Circle Square Cultural Center was filled with Floridians ready for the return of the K-Country acoustic country concert.

“Everybody has missed the concerts. We had to pause these. We had to do them virtually, which is great. Our country artists really came and stepped up to the plate and made it happen but now it’s back to concerts and we just love it,” K-Country Program Director and Morning Show host, Mr. Bob said.

And the artists have missed it too.

Kentucky artist Dillon Carmichael was one of four singer/song writers to take the stage, grateful for the people in the seats.

“I just want to say thank you to the concert goers for doing and supporting us even after everything that everyone been through and it really feels nice to do this thing that we all thought may be we would never do again,” Carmichael said.

And all those people means a potential boost for the economy.

“I think it’s not only ticket sales that go to that but also, the things that people do in conjunction with live entertainment. Do they go to dinner beforehand, do they get drinks or desert afterwards, do they buying something special for the event, so the local dollars that are spent around that event really help fuel the economy especially when you think about a sold out event tonight with probably 900 people and then all of the dollars that get spent as a part of that,” CEO of the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership Kevin Sheilley said.

