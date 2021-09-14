Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Ami Fields, the Lake City Interim City Manager, emailed her resignation letter to the city clerk on Tuesday.

FIELDS (WCJB)

Eight minutes later, Fields sent a subsequent email:

FIELDS 2 (WCJB)

As the former Human Resources Manager, Fields took over following previous City Manager Joe Helfenberger’s termination earlier this summer.

At last week’s city council meeting, a motion to review her performance was tabled and the council voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate a complaint filed against her.

Shortly thereafter, City Council Member Chris Greene resigned.

The Lake City City Council is scheduled to meet tomorrow in order vote on whether to appoint Fred Koberlein as the new Interim City Manager.

RELATED STORY: Lake City Council votes to investigate a complaint against the interim city manager

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.