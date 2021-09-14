Advertisement

Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Ami Fields, the Lake City Interim City Manager, emailed her resignation letter to the city clerk on Tuesday.

FIELDS
FIELDS(WCJB)

Eight minutes later, Fields sent a subsequent email:

FIELDS 2
FIELDS 2(WCJB)

As the former Human Resources Manager, Fields took over following previous City Manager Joe Helfenberger’s termination earlier this summer.

At last week’s city council meeting, a motion to review her performance was tabled and the council voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate a complaint filed against her.

Shortly thereafter, City Council Member Chris Greene resigned.

The Lake City City Council is scheduled to meet tomorrow in order vote on whether to appoint Fred Koberlein as the new Interim City Manager.

