Marion County Commissioners creates litter task force

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Board of County Commissioners is establishing a task force to look into how the county can best reduce littering and illegal dumping.

The task force will consist of seven voting members, and will have 180 days to come up with recommendations and strategies to limit the problem. There will also be numerous non-voting members who will represent groups such as the CEP, F-DOT, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The first meeting will be on September 27th at 4 pm.

