MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Ocala, but they aren’t saying much about it.

It’s still an active scene at 6600 NW 61st Court in Marion County where deputies are investigating a suspicious death. MCSO officials say detectives are still collecting and sorting through evidence. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/3Eo1mtP708 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) September 14, 2021

Just before 1:00a.m. Monday, MCSO received a call in reference to a suspicious incident at a home on NW 61 Court.

Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Some residents like Colleen Pallamary said it’s making them more cautious.

“You’re double checking the windows, you’re double checking the doors, you may be a little more jumpy when you hear a noise. You know we’ve got some wooded lots here and again we know nothing other than the street was blocked off,” Pallamary said.

Deputies patrolled the area for most of the day while the investigation continued.

