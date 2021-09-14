Advertisement

MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising

Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Ocala, but they aren’t saying much about it.   

Just before 1:00a.m. Monday, MCSO received a call in reference to a suspicious incident at a home on NW 61 Court.   

Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.  

Some residents like Colleen Pallamary said it’s making them more cautious.

  “You’re double checking the windows, you’re double checking the doors, you may be a little more jumpy when you hear a noise. You know we’ve got some wooded lots here and again we know nothing other than the street was blocked off,” Pallamary said.  

Deputies patrolled the area for most of the day while the investigation continued.

