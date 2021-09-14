Oak Hall takes Alachua County volleyball match over Newberry, 3-1
Eagles defeat Panthers for second time this year
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall Eagles defeated the Newberry Panthers for the second time this season on Monday, 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 28-26.)
The Eagles improve to 4-3 on the season while the Panthers fall to 7-4 on the year.
The Panthers continue their season Tuesday against Union County at 7 p.m. while the Eagles pick things up on Friday against Indian Rocks Christian at 4 p.m.
