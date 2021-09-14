Advertisement

Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal...
Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.(Richmond Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man who claimed to be shooting aliens he saw in the parking lot of a hotel in Kentucky, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to respond to reports of gunfire and saw the man firing a weapon from a hotel window.

A woman who was also in the hotel room had locked herself in the bathroom until police helped her to safety.

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.

Detectives later learned he was a convicted felon and in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, no one was hurt during the shooting, but officers discovered several bullets had hit vehicles in the parking lot and one went into another occupied hotel room.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
Governor Ron DeSantis to hold "anti-vaccine mandate" rally in Alachua County
LIVESTREAM: DeSantis to hold “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County
Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy...
Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer
Just before eleven o’clock last night, two people were in a sedan that hit a power pole on...
Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations...
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

Latest News

Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash