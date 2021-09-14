State troopers investigating deadly crash that sent man on a scooter into another car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash that involved a scooter-driver hit and killed in Suwannee County.

Troopers say a man was riding a Honda scooter northbound on CR-49 near the S&S convenience store when a jeep rear-ended the scooter for unknown reasons.

The man was thrown off the scooter and hit by a second car.

The victim is a white man with balding hair, a gray beard and multiple tattoos.

