Advertisement

State troopers investigating deadly crash that sent man on a scooter into another car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash that involved a scooter-driver hit and killed in Suwannee County.

Troopers say a man was riding a Honda scooter northbound on CR-49 near the S&S convenience store when a jeep rear-ended the scooter for unknown reasons.

The man was thrown off the scooter and hit by a second car.

The victim is a white man with balding hair, a gray beard and multiple tattoos.

TRENDING STORY: Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis to hold "anti-vaccine mandate" rally in Alachua County
LIVESTREAM: DeSantis to hold “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County
Buchholz High School
Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy...
Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer
Just before eleven o’clock last night, two people were in a sedan that hit a power pole on...
Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations...
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

Latest News

“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept city...
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept City Manager’s resignation with $100,000 severance pay
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept city...
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept city manager
Man who shot unarmed minor claims it was self-defense
Alachua County man arrested after shooting a juvenile in the back and claiming self defense
K-Country’s acoustic country concert returns to Ocala
K-Country’s acoustic country concert returns to Ocala