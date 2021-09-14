Two town council seats are up for a vote in Bronson

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in Bronson are choosing two town council members.

Mayor Beatrice Roberts is stepping down.

Allen Eugene Alexander and Sherrie Schuler are running to take her place in Seat 3.

In another race, incumbent Seat 1 Council Member Robert Partin is being challenged by Maric Kjeseth.

The polls are open until 7 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.