The University of Florida, UF Health announces a multi-million initiative to expand the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida and UF Health announced a $75 million initiative to expand the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases.

The $75 million includes a $25 million gift from The Lauren and Lee Fixel Foundation.

The investment aims to improve the lives of patients around the world by expanding the institute’s telemedicine services.

The money will also go toward researching conditions such as Alzheimer’s and traumatic brain injury.

