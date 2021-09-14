Advertisement

Vax mandate showdown coming to Tallahassee

“We shouldn’t deprive someone of their livelihoods and their jobs based on this issue,” said...
“We shouldn’t deprive someone of their livelihoods and their jobs based on this issue,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Vaccine mandates remain in place for employees of Leon, Florida’s Capital County, following the Governor’s threat of a $5,000 fine per-employee.

County administrators are not backing down.

Leon County Administrator Vince Long said the county is sticking with a requirement that all employees be vaccinated or face being fired on October first.

“We have a responsibility to ensure a ready work force in Leon County to ensure that our work force is ready and prepared to respond to the needs of our community,” said Long.

But the Governor continues to see the mandate differently.

“We shouldn’t deprive someone of their livelihoods and their jobs based on this issue,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Language in an emergency management bill this year appears to allow the governor to invalidate city and county measures.

Long said federal decisions are on the county’s side.

“Well, the courts have held that vaccinations do not infringe on peoples rights or liberties. So, that’s what we hang our hat on,” said Long.

So far there have been 36 exemptions granted to employees, mostly for medical reasons.

Having had the virus won’t get an exemption.

We met Daniel at the county work facility, but he wouldn’t give us his last name.

“I’ve been vaccinated and I know a few that don’t and won’t, but not very many,” said Daniel.

We also talked to a man who asked to remain anonymous.

He is not a county employee, but faces a similar mandate.

“I think that’s one step away from telling somebody, hey, you’ve got to lose x or y number of pounds if you want to work at this establishment,” the man told us.

Like many of the COVID-era requirements, unless one side backs down, the only resolution here appears to be in the courts.

Leon County said the vaccination rate among its 750 employees has gone from 50 to 80 percent since the mandate was announced six weeks ago.

In addition to the county, several cities have also mandated a shot.

RELATED STORY: Governor DeSantis implements $5,000 fine each time a government agency enforces vaccination

Copyright 2021 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
Governor Ron DeSantis to hold "anti-vaccine mandate" rally in Alachua County
LIVESTREAM: DeSantis to hold “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County
Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy...
Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer
Just before eleven o’clock last night, two people were in a sedan that hit a power pole on...
Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations...
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

Latest News

COVID numbers improving, but not likely to last
COVID-19 numbers improving in Florida, but may Be short-lived
Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation
Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising
Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an...
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising