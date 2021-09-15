Advertisement

Annual Central Florida Electric Co-op meeting canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic is still forcing the cancellation of public events.

On Tuesday, officials with Central Florida Electric Co-op announced their annual meeting of members scheduled for October 2 is cancelled.

The recent rise in coronavirus cases prompted the cancellation, and the notice was posted on Facebook.

Last year’s meeting was also cancelled, so both business from 2019 and 2020 will be carried over to the next annual meeting.

