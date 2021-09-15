Annual Central Florida Electric Co-op meeting canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic is still forcing the cancellation of public events.

On Tuesday, officials with Central Florida Electric Co-op announced their annual meeting of members scheduled for October 2 is cancelled.

The recent rise in coronavirus cases prompted the cancellation, and the notice was posted on Facebook.

Last year’s meeting was also cancelled, so both business from 2019 and 2020 will be carried over to the next annual meeting.

TRENDING STORY: Santa Fe College receives two bomb threats, officials say they’re taking them seriously

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.