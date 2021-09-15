Billy Woods, County Commission at odds over funds

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office wants to cancel the purchase of a mobile command unit and use the money for another project.

County Commissioners aren’t on board with the plan and at Tuesday’s meeting commissioners objected. They told the sheriff they did not support spending the money on anything else.

In a letter to county commissioners, Sheriff Billy Woods says he would prefer the funds to be spent on remodeling and expanding the sheriff’s office operations center.

The sheriff’s office previously asked for a new mobile command unit because the current one is more than two decades old.

