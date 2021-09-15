Advertisement

BREAKING: Gainesville City Commission meeting cancelled due to threats against commissioners

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission cancelled its regular Thursday meeting, citing threats of violence.

A City of Gainesville spokesperson tells TV20:

“The City Commission Meeting previously scheduled for Sept. 16 has been cancelled and agenda items from that meeting will be scheduled for a future date.  The emotionally charged events of the last several days have left tensions running high and has culminated in threats of violence against our elected officials.  We take these threats seriously and the decision was made to cancel the meeting out of an abundance of caution.”

The reference to the “emotionally charged events of the last several days” could apply to a number of stories covered recently by TV20.

The city’s vaccine mandate for all employees sparked protests over the course of the last month, and earlier this week Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Alachua County to announce a $5,000 state fine for every instance of a local government enforcing a mandatory vaccine policy. Those fines are set to start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gainesville’s charter officers have been controversially in flux. Days after the city attorney and city clerk announced their resignations, Gainesville’s polarizing City Manager Lee Feldman announced his intention to resign as well, dictating severance pay and barring future lawsuits in the process. The city agreed to those terms on Monday.

Also in their Monday meeting, city commissioners withdrew the motion to fire Ed Bielarski, General Manager of the embattled city-owned Gainesville Regional Utilities. Mayor Lauren Poe and city commissioners backed off of the plan to oust Bielarski after many supporters spoke on his behalf during the public comment portion of the meeting, pushing it into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Stay with TV20 for the latest on the threats against Gainesville’s elected officials, and the future state of Thursday’s cancelled meeting.

