Bronson City election results; welcomes new town council

Sherrie Schuler defeated Allen Eugene Alexander in the seat three race. She will take over for...
Sherrie Schuler defeated Allen Eugene Alexander in the seat three race. She will take over for Mayor Beatrice Roberts, who is stepping down.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bronson has a new member of town council.

In Tuesday’s municipal election, Sherrie Schuler defeated Allen Eugene Alexander in the seat three race. She will take over for Mayor Beatrice Roberts, who is stepping down.

In seat one, Incumbent Robert Partin defeated Maric Kjeseth. Provisional ballots still have to be reviewed, so a final vote tally won’t be available until Friday.

For seat five, Tyler Voorhees was elected without opposition.

