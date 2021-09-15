Advertisement

Countryside Christian volleyball team sweeps Cedar Key, moves to 9-0

Haille Robertson led the Minutemen with 12 kills
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The volleyball team at Countryside Christian School entered the week ranked 13th in the state’s Class 2A rankings according to Maxpreps. The Minutemen then demonstrated their strength with Tuesday’s three-set sweep of Cedar Key 25-9, 25-8, 25-6. Countryside Christian is now 9-0 while Cedar Key falls to 3-4.

Haille Robertson led the Minutemen with 12 kills, while Sam Keith produced seven and Macy Keith tossed in six kills. Defensively, CCS was led by Delaney Robertson’s 24 digs and Alison Scarborough served eight consecutive points early in set two to give the Minutemen some separation.

CCS next travels to Saint Francis on Thursday.

