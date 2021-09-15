Flags to be flown at half staff to honor the late Stephen Grimes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Flags in the state will be flown at half staff to honor former Supreme Court Justice and UF graduate Stephen H Grimes.

The justice died Friday at the age of 93.

Grimes served on the State Supreme Court from 1987 to 1997. He was best known for getting the website for the Florida Supreme Court on the internet, making the court the first in the world with an online presence.

Grimes graduated with both his undergrad and law degree from the University of Florida.

