Florida First Lady announces Hispanic heritage month essay contest

(WCJB) - Florida students have a chance at winning a 4-year college scholarship by writing an essay.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest.

It’s open to all students in grades four through twelve.

Each student can submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme, which is “celebrating Hispanic-American community leaders and champions.”

One winner each will be chosen from elementary school, middle school, and high school.

Entries are due October 11th.

To enter the contest, click HERE.

