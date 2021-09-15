Advertisement

The Florida Seminole Tribe builds a “Chickee” learning space at Fort King National Historic Landmark

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort King National Historic Landmark is getting a new addition. The Seminole Tribe of Florida is building a traditional “Chickee” thatched-roof shelter.

Construction of the Chickee began this week with an expected completion date of Friday. The structure is 20 by 40 foot and it will be used as an outdoor classroom and for historical programming.

Wednesday afternoon members of the Florida Seminole tribe worked on the shelter. Quenton Cypress who’s part of the Seminole tribe said there are different types of Chickees.

“So it was always a house for us and we had different forms of Chickees. There’s a sleeping chickee, there’s a gathering chickee, a meeting chickee. all kinds we have storage chickees, we have chicken for our every aspect of life.”

Cypress added it’s an honor to be able to build this and show people Native American culture.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

