Former Bradford County Judge George Pierce passes away

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Bradford County judge has died.

On Monday morning, George Pierce died at the North Florida Regional hospital of Bradford County. Pierce was appointed to the bench in 1981 and retired in 1994.

Pierce was a Korean War veteran and a graduate of the University of Florida. The funeral will take place Saturday morning at the First Baptist Church of Starke.

