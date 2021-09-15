Advertisement

Former Bradford County Judge George Pierce passes away

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Bradford County judge has died.

On Monday morning, George Pierce died at the North Florida Regional hospital of Bradford County. Pierce was appointed to the bench in 1981 and retired in 1994.

Pierce was a Korean War veteran and a graduate of the University of Florida. The funeral will take place Saturday morning at the First Baptist Church of Starke.

TRENDING STORY: “Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept City Manager’s resignation with $100,000 severance pay

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept city...
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept City Manager’s resignation with $100,000 severance pay
Man who shot unarmed minor claims it was self-defense
Alachua County man arrested after shooting a juvenile in the back and claiming self defense
MCSO investigating suspicious death
MCSO investigating suspicious death after discovering body in Ocala neighborhood
Blac Investments is fined $86,000 after a Tri County Metals worker suffered a partial hand...
Blac Investments is fined $86,000 after a Tri County Metals worker suffered a partial hand amputation

Latest News

Marion County Commission votes against sand mine proposal after resident outcry
Marion County Commission votes against sand mine proposal after resident outcry
Marion County Commission votes against sand mine proposal after resident outcry
Marion County Commission votes against sand mine proposal after resident outcry
The Trump administration changed course on guidelines for international students who are...
Santa Fe College receives two bomb threats, officials say they’re taking them seriously
Gilchrist County Courthouse evacuated due to a suspicious package
Gilchrist County Courthouse evacuated due to a suspicious package