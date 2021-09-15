Governor Ron DeSantis announces $3.4 million is going to military spending in the state of Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida will be giving $3.4 million to military spending thanks to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Enterprise Florida.

Governor DeSantis says this will increase Florida’s reputation as a “military-friendly” state.

The grants will be implemented through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program, the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program. The money will go to improving military facilities and supporting economic development within military communities.

Almost $900,000 of the money is going to Camp Blanding in Starke.

“In Northeast Florida we’re doing almost one million dollars for Clay County to provide a buffer area around Camp Blanding, to maintain facilities at Camp Blanding, and to help develop a strategic sites inventory for future development,” said Governor DeSantis.

The rest of the grant money is to improve military facilities and support military communities economically.

Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, says these grants will bring new opportunities to the area.

“Clay County, small but mighty, what they’re doing for our military installations, our military veterans and beyond is so important to this community in Northeast Florida as a whole,” Eagle explained.

Governor DeSantis said most of the money will be used in Northeast and Northwest Florida where there’s a higher concentration of a military presence.

