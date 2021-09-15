Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in NCFL for the second time this week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis was in North Central Florida Wednesday morning for the second time this week.

The Governor held a press conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke.

He announced $3.4 million will go to the military community and bases in Florida.

The funding is from the department of economic opportunity.

It will largely impact military bases in Northeast and Northwest Florida.

Nearly 900,000 will go to Camp Blanding, which DeSantis says is a valuable asset to state agencies.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man arrested after shooting a juvenile in the back and claiming self defense

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.