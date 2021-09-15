Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in NCFL for the second time this week

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis was in North Central Florida Wednesday morning for the second time this week.

The Governor held a press conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke.

He announced $3.4 million will go to the military community and bases in Florida.

The funding is from the department of economic opportunity.

It will largely impact military bases in Northeast and Northwest Florida.

Nearly 900,000 will go to Camp Blanding, which DeSantis says is a valuable asset to state agencies.

