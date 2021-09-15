Advertisement

Ex-House speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit

FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the...
FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the Illinois House of Representatives floor at the state capitol in Springfield, Ill.(Source: AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers say once-powerful former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse have reached a tentative out-of-court settlement over Hastert’s refusal to pay $1.8 million in exchange for his silence.

The lawyers would not release details of the settlement in the case. It was set to go to trial next week in an Illinois court.

The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016. He had said Hastert paid him only about half of the promised $3.5 million in hush money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats
Officials said they are still collecting and sorting through evidence but this appears to be an...
MCSO investigates suspicious death, residents say it’s sad to see but not surprising
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept city...
“Making this decision is rewarding bad behavior”: Gainesville City Commissioners accept City Manager’s resignation with $100,000 severance pay
Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation
Lake City’s Interim City Manager Ami Fields submits her resignation
Man who shot unarmed minor claims it was self-defense
Alachua County man arrested after shooting a juvenile in the back and claiming self defense

Latest News

On Wednesday 48 different north central Florida non-profits and schools got to 'shop' for free...
NCFL non-profits go ‘shopping’ with CC’s Wishlist
In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as government case winds down
Coronavirus infections have "increased exponentially" among children across the US in the last...
As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow
The Biden administration says wolves may need protections restored in the western U.S. after...
US: Wolves may need protections after states expand hunting