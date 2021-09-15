Marion County litter task force is established to help stop illegal dumping

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With an average of 125,000 pounds of litter, a month picked up across Marion County and 1.3 million pounds in 2020. County commissioners created a task force that consist of seven voting members.

They have 180 days to come up with recommendations and strategies to stop the problem. There will also be numerous non-voting members who will represent groups such as the CEP, FDOT, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

County Commissioner Craig Curry explains their goal.

“The ultimate goal isn’t to focus on picking it up. the focus is going to be a mind reset in the community to eliminate it at the beginning to not throw it out, to not dump.”

Curry said many taxpayers don’t know this is costing them more than $900,000 a year for someone to pick up their trash.

“When you start looking at $900,000. You look at 1.3 million pounds on an annual basis somebody’s got to pick it up. So it’s easy just to go ahead and establish a mindset with the community don’t do it.”

A survey is already out asking residents various questions on their thoughts. The task force’s first meeting is on September 27th.

