Lake City names new Interim City Manager

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council named Mike Wlliams as the new Interim City Manager this morning.

Williams previously served as the manager of government and public affairs for the Nutrien Phopshate Mine in White Springs.

He is also former president of the Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday, Interim City Manager Ami Fields handed in her resignation.

She is the former Lake City Human Resources Manager.

She took over as interim city manager after the council fired her predecessor Joe Helfenberger earlier this summer.

At last week’s city council meeting, a motion to review her performance was tabled.

The council voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate a complaint filed against her.

