NCFL non-profits go ‘shopping’ with CC’s Wishlist

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday 48 different north central Florida non-profits and schools got to ‘shop’ for free for their organization at the Lillian Bryant Community Center in Ocala.

This was made possible by CC’s Wishlist and the Lavin Family Foundation.

The foundation works in both Florida and Illinois.

Groups got to take home up to 20 cases of different items including shoes, socks, shirts and baby items.

“We are trying to empower the volunteers and the non-profits and school staff that are in neighborhoods that have real needs,” Debbie Grinnell with the Lavin Family Foundation said.

On Thursday the non-profit Enchanted Backpack will be visiting College Park Elementary School and Romeo Elementary School to deliver 25,000 dollars worth of school supplies.

