Ocala Police Department lobby reopens to public after temporary COVID-19 shutdown

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After temporarily closing to the public due to COVID-19, the Ocala Police Department lobby is back open to the public.

The lobby was shutdown on September 7 after multiple employees, including sworn officers, called in sick.

In recent months, several North Central Florida first responders have died due to the virus.

RELATED STORY: OPD lobby closed due to COVID-19, residents concerned about safety

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.