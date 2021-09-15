Ocala Police Department lobby reopens to public after temporary COVID-19 shutdown
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After temporarily closing to the public due to COVID-19, the Ocala Police Department lobby is back open to the public.
The lobby was shutdown on September 7 after multiple employees, including sworn officers, called in sick.
In recent months, several North Central Florida first responders have died due to the virus.
