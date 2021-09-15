Santa Fe College to offer ‘ANEW’ nursing program as healthcare worker shortage continues

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College has offered its Associate of Science and Nursing program for 50 years, but starting January 2022 the Associate in Science in Nursing Evening and Weekend program will begin.

The ANEW program is geared towards people unable to attend full school time, allowing students to practice nursing by engaging in clinical, lab, and online learning experiences during typical off-hours. ANEW is mapped out to be completed over the course of five semesters, creating a slower pace and workload compared to a typical three-and-a-half semester program.

This alternative comes as Governor Ron DeSantis calls attention to the healthcare worker shortage he said is not only affecting hospitals in Florida but across the country.

“Think about what have we been talking about for so long about the hospitals. It has never been a lack of beds, like what they said at the beginning. It’s that there is very short staff sometimes and it’s hard to get nurses. there’s a shortage,” DeSantis said Monday at a press conference in Newberry. “You have to get contract nurses to come in. Every single hospital that’s like the number one thing they will say.”

Santa Fe College’s Academic Chair of Nursing, Rita Revak-Lutz, said the goal of this program is to help relieve the understaffing issues seen here in North Central Florida.

“Hopefully we will see an improvement in health care outcomes because you have more nurses at the bedside. We alone cannot meet the needs of nurses in Alachua and Bradford counties but we can help contribute to helping meet that need,” said Revak-Lutz. “Part of Santa Fe College’s mission is recognizing the needs of the community and finding ways to meet them.”

The deadline to apply for the program for the Spring 2022 semester is Oct. 1. For more information on the ANEW program and requirements CLICK HERE.

