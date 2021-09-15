Santa Fe College receives two bomb threats, officials say they’re taking them seriously

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College closed Tuesday evening after a pair of bomb threats were made toward the school.

According to officials with the school, the college got two threats called in just before 3:30 pm.

Officials deemed the threats not credible, and they closed the college to allow law enforcement to investigate the threats.

No devices were found during the search.

The college will fully reopen tomorrow.

Officials also said they are taking the threats seriously, particularly in the wake of four bomb threats being made against Buchholz High School in the last month.

