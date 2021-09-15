Advertisement

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is donating a Chickee to Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Seminole Tribe of Florida will donate a traditional Chickee thatched-roof shelter to Ocala.

Construction of the Chickee began this week with an expected completion date of Friday.

The 20 by 40 foot structure is being donated to Fort King National Historic Landmark.

It will be used as an outdoor classroom and for historical programming.

A member of the Florida Seminole Tribe will speak to the public about the project.

