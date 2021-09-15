The Seminole Tribe of Florida is donating a Chickee to Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Seminole Tribe of Florida will donate a traditional Chickee thatched-roof shelter to Ocala.

Construction of the Chickee began this week with an expected completion date of Friday.

The 20 by 40 foot structure is being donated to Fort King National Historic Landmark.

It will be used as an outdoor classroom and for historical programming.

A member of the Florida Seminole Tribe will speak to the public about the project.

