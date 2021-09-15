TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Jewlliana Risher (Lake Weir)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bowling has always been a sport Lake Weir senior Jewlliana Risher has grown up with.

“It started when my grandma was in her bowling league,” said Lake Weir High School senior Jewlliana Risher. “She would take me bowling with her so she could get her practice in and so I could learn.”

After moving down to Florida from Indiana for her sophomore year of high school, Risher joined the bowling team and has been become a three year starter.

She was named First Team All-County in 2020, and this season, her 116 average is one of the highest among the competition. Recently, Risher threw her career best game of 180. That was 34 points higher than her previous career best of 146.

“I get up there and I take that deep breath like everything’s gonna be good.” said Risher. “Even if I get that bad throw I’ve got that second shot to improve it.”

“I do it just like practice and get those scores in and those spares and those strikes in.”

In the classroom, Risher carries a 3.4 weighted G.P.A.

She’s also the Vice President of the Student Networking Television Club and the senior representative for the Key Club.

“I try to do the best I can so I can get into the college I want and push myself to my limits and possibly a little over my limits so set new expectations and new goals.”

Upon graduating high school, Risher hopes to attend Purdue University, then become an FBI Profiler.

She’s wanted that occupation since she was in middle school.

“Well my grandma got me into criminal minds and I saw what they wanted to do and how they helped people. I’m like hey, that’s what I want to do now. Haven’t changed my mind since my sixth grade year.”

Whether she achieves her career aspirations or finds another occupation, Risher’s coach believes she’ll be just fine in the game of life.

“She’s dependable, she’s responsible, she’s a hard worker,” said Lake Weir Bowling Coach John Surber. “She’s got all the characteristics that are what you need to be successful.”

Jewlliana Risher has demonstrated the qualities necessary to become the TV20 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

