Two charities are doing a giveaway in Ocala for nonprofits and elementary schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two charities are kicking off a two-day giveaway event in Ocala.

CC’s wish list and enchanted backpack will be providing 40 area nonprofits and ten elementary schools with clothing and school supplies.

CC’s wish list will hold their shop for free giveaway at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center.

On Thursday, Enchanted Backpack will be delivering their donations.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.