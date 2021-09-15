UF commemorates first African-American students to attend UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UF unveiled the Integration Pioneers Historical Marker on campus today.

It honors the first African-American students that applied to and attended UF, including W. George Allen, George Starke, and Stephan Mickle.

University President Kent Fuchs and the family of the pioneers were in attendance at the ceremony held in Emerson Courtyard next to Bryan Hall, which at the time, was the College of Law at the University.

RELATED STORY: NCFL non-profits go ‘shopping’ with CC’s Wishlist

This is where George Starke was admitted on September 15th, 62 years ago.

UF spokesman Steve Orlando says a few names are highlighted, “but really, this is dedicated to all the integration pioneers here at the University of Florida and really all over the country because there was so much courage happening at that time and that era.”

Orlando says he hopes students reflect on how these pioneers paved the way for them to be at UF now.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.